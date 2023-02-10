Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.29 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $17.64 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.77697076 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $332.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

