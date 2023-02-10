Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

