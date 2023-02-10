DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Stock Up 15.4 %

DKSH stock traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. DKSH has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.