Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris Sells 22,304 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 647,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,813. The company has a market cap of $908.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $23.07.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.20%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
