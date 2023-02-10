Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris Sells 22,304 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 647,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,813. The company has a market cap of $908.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.20%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

