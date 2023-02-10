dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.78 and its 200-day moving average is $442.62. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $366.69.

Get dormakaba alerts:

About dormakaba

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.