dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.78 and its 200-day moving average is $442.62. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $366.69.
About dormakaba
