DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.24.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DKNG opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.