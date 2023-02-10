DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.