Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRXGF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.46) to GBX 598 ($7.19) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

See Also

