Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus Workiva (NYSE:WK) Financial Analysis

Workiva and Dropbox are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workiva and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dropbox 2 2 3 0 2.14

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $88.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Workiva.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $514.86 million 9.14 -$37.73 million ($1.74) -51.47 Dropbox $2.29 billion 3.72 $335.80 million $0.93 25.28

This table compares Workiva and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -17.75% -338.14% -10.93% Dropbox 15.25% -74.21% 12.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dropbox beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, Jeff Trom and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The Company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

