Duos Technologies Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 47.78% and a negative return on equity of 359.69%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS DUOT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

