DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

DD opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

