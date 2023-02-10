Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 89,733 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,622,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 441.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.