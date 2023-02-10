EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0108

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $3,657.02 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00431534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01091268 USD and is down -16.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,029.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

