Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 172,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,271,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 119,734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 141,708 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $244,180,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.