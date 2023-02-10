Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 172,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,271,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Earthstone Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.