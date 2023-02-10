Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

ETN stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

