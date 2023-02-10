Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 15,454 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.21% of Runway Growth Finance worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,601.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,700 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,601.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.