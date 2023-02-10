Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $294.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

