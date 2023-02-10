Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

