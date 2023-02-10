Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,037 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6 %

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

NVTS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.