Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,042,000 after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.