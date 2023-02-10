Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC opened at $47.93 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
