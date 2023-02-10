Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 3.0 %
EPC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.
Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
