Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 3.0 %

EPC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

