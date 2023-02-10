El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 3.7 %

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $448.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.37. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.