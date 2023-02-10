Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Citigroup

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $147.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EA. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

