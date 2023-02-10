Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.52 Per Share

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2023 earnings at $32.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELV. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.11.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

ELV opened at $485.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.95 and a 200-day moving average of $493.08. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $432.03 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

