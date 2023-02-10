ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.40 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $1,436.12 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13113217 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,892.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.