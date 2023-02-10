Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

ELKEF stock remained flat at $4.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Featured Stories

