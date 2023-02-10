Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.95. 1,060,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,643. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

