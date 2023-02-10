Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.26 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BLK stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $714.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,347. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $728.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.