Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

