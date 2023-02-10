Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 17,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 3,844,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,561,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $478.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

