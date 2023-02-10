Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,959 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.18. 206,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,660. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

