Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

