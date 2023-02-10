Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

