Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.