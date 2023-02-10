Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

