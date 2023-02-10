ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

