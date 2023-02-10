ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
