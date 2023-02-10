Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-$3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87 to $3.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.60.

EHC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 628,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

