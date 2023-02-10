Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-$3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87 to $3.16 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.60.
EHC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 628,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61.
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
