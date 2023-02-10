Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.