ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Up to $30.63

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $31.50. ENI shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 67,757 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($15.16) to €15.80 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.