ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Up to $30.63

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $31.50. ENI shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 67,757 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($15.16) to €15.80 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
