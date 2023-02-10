Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.64) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 1,930 ($23.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.70).

Entain Stock Performance

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,309.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,744.44.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

