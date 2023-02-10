Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Enviva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Enviva has a dividend payout ratio of 341.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 517.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Enviva has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

