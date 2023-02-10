EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $95,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.