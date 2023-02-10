EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

