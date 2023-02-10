Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Equifax stock opened at $206.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

