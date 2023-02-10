Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $729.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.42 and a 200 day moving average of $651.25. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.