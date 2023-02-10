Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.53-$14.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.80.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.77. 752,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,244. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

