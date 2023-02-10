Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.53 to $14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.53-$14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $233.77. 752,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.42.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.80.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,814,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

