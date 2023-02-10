Ethereum Classic Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.02 or 0.00096934 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $258.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,682.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424356 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00706045 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00590489 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00187398 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,211,613 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
