Evmos Price Reaches $0.42 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Evmos has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $126.80 million and approximately $690,290.49 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

