Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabege AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.
About Fabege AB (publ)
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabege AB (publ) (FBGGF)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.