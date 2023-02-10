Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabege AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

